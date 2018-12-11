Mr. Green’s Produce delivers boxes of food to NW Miami-Dade residents

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida company is lending a helping hand just in time for the holidays.

Mr. Green’s Produce delivered several boxes of food to residents in Northwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

Each of the Christmas boxes were filled with ham, potatoes, corn and apples.

The company said it’s their way of giving back.

“I know at Christmas time, everyone really gets focused on material things in terms of what’s the latest iPhone to get or what electronic gadget to get for kids,” said Nick Politis, sales manager for Mr. Green’s Produce. “When you look at some of the poorer neighborhoods — and we tend to have our warehouses situated in poorer neighborhoods — it’s more a basic need of having food on the table for Christmas.”

Miami-Dade Police also helped coordinate the giveaway.

