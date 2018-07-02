WELLINGTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have arrested a man after, they said, he engaged in a physical altercation near West Palm Beach that led to the shooting of a co-worker.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies took 27-year-old Jhaval Ward into custody on Monday. He has been charged with aggravated battery and possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to investigators, Ward and the 55-year-old victim were hired to unload a moving truck at a home in Wellington, Sunday.

Deputies said an argument broke out between the men. Some time later, Ward hit his co-worker in the back of the head with a pistol. The men struggled over the firearm, causing it to go off and strike the victim in the shoulder.

Paramedics took the victim to St. Mary’s Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Ward is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.