MIAMI (WSVN) - Court is in session in Miami this Easter weekend. The basketball court, that is.

It was a different kind of March madness, as South Florida law firms squared off Saturday in a charity basketball tournament hosted by Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning.

“I can’t be even more pleased,” said Mourning. “It just lets me know that there’s people in the community, especially our legal community, they care about what we’re trying to get accomplished here.”

These legal eagles set aside their notepads and briefcases to pivot and slam dunk their way to victory at the fourth annual Zo’s Hoop-Law Madness 3-on-3 Charitable Basketball Tournament.

“These guys are competitive, you know. It speaks to their competitive nature in the courtroom,” said Mourning, “but they on a different court today. They’re out here, not only to compete, but they’re having fun.”

Mourning said the biggest winner is Miami’s youth. The fundraiser, which took place at the Overtown Youth Center, will benefit students in at-risk communities, providing them with multiple services from the center.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also took to the net to show his support.

“Being able to support the Overtown Youth Center and all the good that they do. They have a 100 percent graduation rate for the kids that come through this program,” said Suarez. “Being out here, sweating it out and having fun, it’s nice to sort of take it easy and have a good time.”

Law firms were able to unite with corporate sponsors, business leaders and others in the community to make a difference.

To be able to just, you know, get our legal community involved with what we’re trying to get accomplished here, providing the resources necessary for these young people to be successful,” said Mourning, “but more importantly, they’re helping us generate some funds as well as support our program.”

Each team played to become champion for charity — with 7’s own Donovan Campbell serving as emcee for the day.

“It’s been awesome. The relationship we’ve been developing with our legal community and, you know, to get creative with this three-on-three tournament,” said Mourning. “They really beefed up their team, they get excited to come out here and compete. It’s part of their nature, anyway, so it’s a fun atmosphere.”

The event welcomed more than 20 South Florida law firms.

