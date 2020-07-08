Mourning concerned about COVID-19’s impact on South Florida communities

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning has continued distributing food to South Floridians since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but he says the impact the virus is having on the community has deeply concerned him.

Mourning teamed up with DeliverLean and Farm Share to help those struggling during the pandemic on Wednesday. 7News cameras captured box after box and bag after bag of food being distributed to recipients in line.

“We’re able to provide over 900 boxes of fruits and vegetables to children and families in this community,” Mourning said. “I’m a strong believer that we’re all here because of other people’s contributions. I’ve been blessed and very thankful for all the things that people have done for me, not just as an athlete, but as a person. I wouldn’t be here without those individuals. Now, I’m in a position to not just sit back and wait for somebody else to do it. I gotta get out there and do it myself.”

The former NBA center added that since the lockdown was lifted, he has seen troubling behavior throughout the community.

“The long and short of it: our country is suffering, and we all have to do our part,” Mourning said. “We have to follow the guidelines. When they lifted the restrictions, a lot of people paid no attention to the guidelines, and they just went on about their business as usual when we’re still dealing with a pandemic and a very nasty virus.”

Amid a statewide surge of cases, Mourning said it’s time for everyone in the community to do their part.

“We’re dealing with a racial pandemic right now,” he said. “We’re dealing with an economic pandemic right now, a social pandemic right now, and obviously, a viral pandemic, so we got all of these obstacles that we’re dealing with as a community, and the only way for us to get through this is as a community. We got to come together and do it together.”

With more families in need as some restrictions are reinstated, the NBA Hall of Famer said there is a way people can help out.

“We need more food,” Mourning said. “We’re running out, and we will welcome any support that anybody wants to provide for us.”

The Mourning Family Foundation will be providing boxes of fresh fruit, vegetables, milk and other essentials every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Overtown Youth Center in Miami.

If you would like to sponsor Mourning’s efforts, call the Overtown Youth Center, at 305-349-1204, and speak to Executive Director Tina Brown or Yance Torres.

Brown and Torres can also be reached through email.

