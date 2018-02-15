Mourners gather for prayer service for Parkland school shooting in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people gathered for a prayer service in Coral Springs to remember the victims and loved ones of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Members of the community are still grieving as they try to make sense of the tragedy that killed 17 people.

A large crowd could be seen worshipping and singing inside the Church by Glades, Thursday evening.

The building was packed and extra chairs even had to be brought in.

The service was to honor the lives lost in the shooting, those injured and their families.

The pastor addressed the congregation and shared how he spent the afternoon consoling a parent who lost a child in the shooting.

Many who attended the service knew the families that lost a loved one, but for those who did not, they said that this tragedy hit too close to home.

“I grew up in Coral Springs, and I had a lot of friends who went to Douglas,” said one attendee. “It was a tragic time for these kids. I mean, I can’t imagine what these parents are going through. I came out here to pray for these kids and pray that their families can find solace.”

Attendees and organizers said that they hope the service could bring some kind of comfort to the families affected.

