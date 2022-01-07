MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Mount Sinai Medical Center has updated its visitor policy due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Starting Friday, visitors will not be allowed inside the medical center or physicians’ offices.

One visitor will be allowed for those in the emergency room and the labor and delivery unit.

Only parents will be allowed in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit).

