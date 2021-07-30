MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Mount Sinai Medical Center is implementing a policy change amid the rise of COVID-19 infections.

Only one visitor per patient will be allowed inside the emergency centers in Miami Beach, Aventura and Hialeah.

Surgical patients can be accompanied by one visitor during the COVID-19 screening process and registration.

The Neonatal intensive care unit and delivery unit policies remain the same.

