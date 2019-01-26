MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach hospital is ushering in a new era of patient care.

Mount Sinai Medical Center will be opening a seven-story surgical tower and 34,000-square-foot emergency center.

The multimillion-dollar facility features state-of-the-art equipment that will enhance the patient, caregiver and visitor experience. The tower also offers stunning views of Biscayne Bay, and Miami-based art covers the halls.

The new structure will officially open its doors in February.

