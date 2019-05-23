Mount Sinai employee arrested after alleged sexual battery of patient

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Mount Sinai employee after he allegedly sexually battered a patient.

Miami Beach Police took 42-year-old Christian Vidal into custody for an incident that took place at the hospital on Nov. 7, 2018.

He worked as a mental health technician at the hospital located in the area of Alton Road and Sullivan Drive.

Vidal bonded out on $10,000.

Mount Sinai officials released a statement following Vidal’s arrest: “Mount Sinai’s top priority is the safety of our patients, visitors and employees. Mount Sinai Medical Center cannot comment on matters regarding patient privacy, ongoing investigations and legal proceedings. To the extent that we are aware of an incident, the appropriate authorities are contacted immediately and have our full cooperation.”

