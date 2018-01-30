Motorcyclist punches, runs over customers outside Davie restaurant

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man involved in a fistfight with a group of customers outside a restaurant in Davie has been arrested after, police said, he got onto his motorcycle and ran over two of them.

According to Davie Police, the incident began as a verbal argument inside the Twin Peaks sports bar, located at 2000 S. University Drive, Saturday night.

“We were originally told that an argument started inside with a large group of people,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone. “It’s undetermined how many people were involved in that original argument.”

Cellphone video captured the subject, identified as 32-year-old Evans Enrique Diaz, throwing punches at a group of men in the parking lot. He is seen walking away shortly after.

Moments later, as the small group appears to be making their way out of the parking lot, Diaz is seen riding directly into them.

Members of the group were able to pull Diaz off of his motorcycle and holding him down until police arrived and placed him under arrest.

Police are investigating what led up to the escalating violence. “It’s right now undetermined what the original argument was about,” said Leone. “We do know that when they got outside, the fists began to start flying.”

Diaz faces assault and battery charges.

