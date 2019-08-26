Motorcyclist leads 8 deputies on 100 mph chase through Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — It took more than eight deputies to finally stop a speeding motorcyclist during a high speed chase that topped more than 100 mph through the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff’s officials say 43-year-old Paulo Bernabeau fled when they tried to pull him over Saturday. Several deputies joined the chase that eventually reached triple digits and later slowed down as they became concerned about safety.

As they searched the area, an office spotted a red reflector light hidden behind a palm tree and saw the suspect exit from behind a nearby residence. Authorities say he’d hidden black motorcycle pants, jacket and helmet under a nearby kayak.

He’s charged with fleeing and eluding, driving without a motorcycle license and tampering with evidence.

Bernabeu told deputies he fled because he didn’t have a motorcycle license.

