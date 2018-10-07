Motorcyclist killed in Miramar crash

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcycle crash left a man dead in Miramar.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 148th Avenue and Miramar Parkway, at around 8 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said the motorcyclist collided with a car.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators will release the victim’s name after they notify next of kin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

