Motorcyclist killed in MacArthur Causeway crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing along the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway in Miami, leading to traffic backups for hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash near Fountain Street, close to Jungle Island, Sunday morning.

A witness said the crash happened so fast, he wasn’t sure what happened. He added that for a moment he saw the motorcycle running by itself.

Authorities diverted traffic on the westbound lanes for hours after the crash.

All westbound lanes have since reopened.

Investigators have not yet released the victim’s identity.

