Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist has been killed following a hit-and-run in Miami Gardens.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene near Northwest Second Avenue and 181st Street, Monday.

According to investigators, the collision involved a black vehicle and a dirt bike.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, but the driver of the black vehicle fled.

The victim’s age remains unknown.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

