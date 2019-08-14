Motorcyclist killed in crash with Miami Beach trolley

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was killed in Miami Beach after, police said, he collided with a trolley.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of 65th Street and Indian Creek Drive, just after 11 p.m., Tuesday.

Investigators said the victim was traveling north along Indian Creek Drive when he struck the trolley, which was making a left turn to go eastbound.

Paramedics transported the rider to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

