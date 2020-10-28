Motorcyclist killed in crash on southbound I-95 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist has died at the hospital after being involved in a crash with another vehicle on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the interstate near Northwest 95th Street just after 6:15 p.m., Wednesday.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a gray SUV.

The motorcyclist was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert but later succumbed to their injuries, troopers confirmed.

All southbound lanes of the interstate remain closed while troopers work the scene.

