Motorcyclist killed following crash on I-95 express lanes in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist has succumbed to his injuries following a crash on the southbound express lanes of Interstate 95 in Hollywood.

The incident occurred near Pembroke Road before 2 p.m., Monday.

Express Lanes are still shutdown, all other lanes on southbound I-95 have reopened. https://t.co/ahmLdEHFmS — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) January 20, 2020

According to FHP, a motorcyclist, later identified as 75-year-old Jorge Wrves, was trying to cut into the express lanes through the divider when he crashed with a Jeep SUV.

The crash ejected the 75-year-old from his motorcycle, killing him on impact.

Troopers said the driver of the Jeep SUV was not injured in the crash.

The motorcycle involved in the crash is a Harley Davidson-type bike, so troopers do not believe it was involved in the unofficial “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event being held throughout South Florida on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

All of the interstate’s southbound lanes were shut down shortly after the crash while officials investigated the crash at the scene. The roadways have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

