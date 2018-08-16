Motorcyclist killed after crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist has been killed after a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near U.S. 1 and Southwest 183rd Street, Thursday morning.

Officials confirmed the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if the driver of the other vehicle sustained any injuries.

U.S. 1 has been shut down heading north at Southwest 183rd Street.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

