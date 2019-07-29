Motorcyclist killed after crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was killed after they collided with another vehicle at a busy intersection in Coconut Creek, police said.

Coconut Creek and Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the corner of Lyons Road and Sawgrass Boulevard, Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the vehicles collided just before 4:15 p.m. The motorcycle ended up on top of the other vehicle as a result of the impact.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as the damaged motorcycle lay in the middle of the cleared intersection.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

…The investigation will impact traffic for a considerable amount of time so please avoid the area if you can and plan an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jReC9IXPR9 — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) July 29, 2019

In a tweet, officials said they expect traffic in the area to be affected “for a considerable amount of time.” They have urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Police have not provided further details about the victim or the other vehicle involved in the crash, as they continue to investigate.

