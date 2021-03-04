Motorcyclist killed after collision with vehicle in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened at a Publix near Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue, Thursday.

According to police, a man riding a motorcycle collided with a sedan and was thrown from the bike. He would be pronounced dead on the scene.

Two people were riding inside of the sedan, and one of them was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The eastbound lanes of Northwest 186th Street remain shut down while authorities investigate the crash.

