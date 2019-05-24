Motorcyclist killed after collision with dump truck on Turnpike near Quail Roost Drive

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near Quail Roost Drive have reopened, as crews have cleared the scene of a fatal crash involving a dump truck and a motorcyclist.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m., Friday, and the Turnpike reopened just before 4:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Police and FHP troopers are investigating.

