Motorcyclist in serious condition after being struck by car that slammed into Brickell dealership

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, struck a motorcyclist and slammed into the side of a dealership in Miami’s Brickell section, sending the victim to the hospital.

The crash took place near Southwest Eighth Street, just west of Interstate 95, early Monday morning.

A 7News viewer captured cellphone footage of the damage.

The video showed an orange luxury car wedged into the side of a service garage at a GMC dealership, as well as a blue motorcycle standing upright behind the vehicle.

According to City of Miami Police, the motorcyclist was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in very serious condition after being hit by the car.

The driver behind the wheel of the orange vehicle fled the scene.

Both vehicles were removed from the scene.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured the dealership’s concrete wall smashed in and a broken window.

A crew later returned to the scene to cut and remove a palm tree that was knocked down during the crash.

Eighth Street was shut down to traffic but has since reopened.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the whereabouts of the driver, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.