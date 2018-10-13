Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on I-95 in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after losing control on Interstate 95 in Hollywood.

Florida Highway Patrol units were dispatched to a crash on I-95 near Sheridan Street, just before 3 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said 31-year-old Kevin Crosby lost control of his motorcycle while traveling along the northbound lanes. FHP said he and the motorcycle possibly slid under a tractor-trailer, resulting in the loss of one of his legs.

Crosby was transported to Memorial Regional where remains in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.