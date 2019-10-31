Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after a crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along U.S. 1 at Southwest 17th Avenue at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Police said the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators closed both the northbound and southbound lanes between Southwest 16th and 22nd avenues while they investigated the crash, and the roadways reopened just before 9 p.m.

Police said the other driver involved in the crash remained on the scene.

7Skyforce flew over the scene where a red motorcycle could be seen underneath the front bumper of a gray sedan.

Drivers in the area were asked to seek alternate routes.

