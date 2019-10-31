Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Miami; All U.S. 1 lanes shut down

MIAMI (WSVN) - All lanes on U.S. 1 at Southwest 17th Avenue in Miami have been shut down because of a crash involving a motorcycle.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Police said the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have closed both the northbound and southbound lanes between Southwest 16th and 22nd avenues while they investigate the crash.

Police said the other driver involved in the crash remained on the scene.

7Skyforce flew over the scene where a red motorcycle could be seen underneath the front bumper of a gray sedan.

It remains unknown for how long the roads will stay closed.

Drivers in the area are asked to seek alternate routes.

