MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took the rider of a motorcycle to the hospital after, officials said, he was involved in a crash with a Miami-Dade School Board officer, Tuesday night.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 54th Street, just after 8 p.m.

Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The officer did not have to be transported.

