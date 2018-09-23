NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he crashed his motorcycle in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim’s bike and a car collided near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 95th Street, just after noon, Sunday.

Paramedics transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.