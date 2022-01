MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after a crash in Miami.

The accident shut down traffic near Southwest Eighth Street and 36th Avenue, Thursday morning.

Officials said the 26-year-old was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The van the biker collided with remained on the scene.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.