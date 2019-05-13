Motorcyclist fatally struck by transit bus in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was struck and killed by a Miami-Dade transit bus.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of the motorcycle was hit near Southwest 107th Avenue and 176th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday morning.

No passengers inside the bus were injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

