TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a minivan in a Tamarac neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along West McNab Road, near Brookwood Boulevard, just after 1 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the rider of the Kawasaki Ninja, identified as 24-year-old David Grandison, was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Detectives believe excessive speed on the part of the motorcyclist may have contributed to the crash

If you have any information on this crash, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

