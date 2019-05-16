Motorcyclist dies after shooting in Fort Lauderdale; 1 in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died at the hospital after her was shot at a Fort Lauderdale intersection while on a motorcycle.

Fort Lauderdale Police were called to the scene along the 6200 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue near Powerline Road, just after 9 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, a man was pronounced dead at the hospital after he suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators said the man was stopped at a red light on his motorcycle at the time of the shooting.

7News cameras captured the downed motorcycle at the intersection of Cypress Creek Road and Powerline Road.

A witness told 7News she was working down the block and said she could hear an argument.

The witness said it was very quiet, and that all the cars were stopped at a red light.

According to the witness, she could clearly hear someone saying, “Go ahead and do it.”

After she heard that, the witness said she heard four gunshots, and the man on the motorcycle was down on the ground.

Police said they have a suspect in custody at a different location.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

