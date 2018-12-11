Motorcyclist dies after plunging off Broward Blvd. I-95 overpass in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist somehow crashed and fell from the Broward Boulevard overpass onto Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash where the cyclist fell while riding on the northbound ramp, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

One southbound lane remains blocked, as investigators continue to work the scene.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

