Motorcyclist dead after lightning strike near Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A sudden lightning strike left a motorcyclist dead along Interstate 95 near Daytona Beach, officials said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old victim was riding on the southbound lanes of the highway in Volusia County when he was struck by lightning, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the strike caused the victim to veer off the road and crash.

Troopers shut down two southbound lanes for hours while they investigated, causing major traffic backups.

This is what’s left of a 45 year old man’s helmet after he was struck by lightning, while riding his motorcycle southbound, on I-95 in Volusia County this afternoon. Unfortunately he did not survive the crash. pic.twitter.com/uFklUPY8r1 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 9, 2019

Florida Highway Patrol tweeted a picture of the victim’s helmet. The impact of the strike was so strong that it created holes in it.

