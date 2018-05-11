Motorcycle-involved crash leaves 1 dead in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A car collided with a motorcycle in Hollywood, leaving one person dead and another transported to the hospital.

The crash took place at Sheridan Street and North 38th Avenue in Hollywood, Friday night.

A large presence could be seen in the area. A car could also be seen flipped over on scene.

Investigators said the motorcyclist died in the crash.

Officials said the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

No word on what caused the crash at this time.

