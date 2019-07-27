Motorcycle crash shuts down Griffin Road in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcycle crash led to the temporary closure of Griffin Road in Davie, causing traffic delays.

Davie Police responded to the scene near the intersection of South University Drive and Griffin Road, Saturday morning.

Authorities shut down all eastbound lanes near the 7600 block of Griffin Road. They have since reopened.

Investigators have not specified whether or not the rider was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.