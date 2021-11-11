WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A motor scooter driver has died following a crash in West Park.

The scooter and a sedan crashed at the intersection of U.S. 441 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a body could be seen covered with a yellow tarp.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was seen speaking with deputies.

