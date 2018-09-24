Motor home goes up in flames at Northwest Miami-Dade classic car dealership

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a classic car dealership is breathing a sigh of relief after his business only received some minor damage after a fire.

“A motor home burned and scorched one car, and it could have been a whole lot worse,” business owner Ted Vernon said.

Vernon said he received a call from his friend alerting him to a fire that had broken out at South Beach Classics Ted Vernon Specialty Autos.

Vernon said, “Our fire department was here in two seconds. They don’t play in Miami.”

Vernon said he dodged a bullet. There was no structural damage, and no one was hurt, not to mention the $1 million worth of classic cars in the showroom and 360 cars on the property that were untouched by the flames.

“These are not like cars; these are like family members,” Vernon said.

Vernon believes the motor home had an electrical problem.

Vernon is especially counting his blessings because he has dealt with much worse. In 2014, another fire caused an estimated $2 million worth damage. That fire is believed to have been arson.

“Well, 2014 was a disaster, but that’s in the past,” he said.

Vernon and his shop have made appearances on the Velocity Networks reality show South Beach Classics.

Vernon said he currently has several projects in the works, and this won’t slow him down.

“I mean, that building could have gone up, and it didn’t go up, and somebody up there likes me. I’m really lucky. I’m a lucky guy,” he said.

Vernon is now planning to have the scorched mobile home towed to the junkyard. One car did suffer some paint damage, but Vernon said it can be fixed.

