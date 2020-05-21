Mothers Against Drunk Driving, MDPD encourage safe driving ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - People have been staying off the roads as a result of the pandemic, and as Memorial Day weekend approaches, police and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are reminding people of the rules of the road.

Miami-Dade Police said they are worried that people’s eagerness to go back outside may result in bad decisions ahead of the holiday weekend.

As restrictions ease and more drivers will be back on the roads, the risk of accidents is climbing. Law enforcement is sending a clear message.

“We want to celebrate,” said Miami-Dade police officer Richard Closius. “You’ve been restless. Just be responsible, because if you drink too much, if you take drugs and drive, we’re going to be out there making sure that you don’t hurt yourself, and more specifically, that you don’t hurt anybody else.”

For Helen Witty of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the message is a personal one.

“My 16-year-old daughter came home from school and went on her rollerblade route,” she said. “It was a bright, sunny Miami afternoon. “‘Mommy, don’t worry,’ she said. ‘I love you. I’ll be right back.’ She blew me a kiss and went off on her route, and I never saw her again.”

Witty’s daughter Helen Marie was hit by a teenage driver impaired on alcohol and drugs. Now, Witty is encouraging others to plan ahead to avoid drinking and driving.

“Please, think of your own life,” said Witty. “Think of the lives of others, even our police heroes.”

Police said even during the pandemic lockdowns, DUI offenses continue.

“Go out, have fun, but have a designated driver and be careful,” said Closius.

“The difference between a DUI and a DUI fatality is this, boom!” said Witty while snapping her fingers. “It’s chance. Don’t take that chance.”

Police and MADD will continue to push this message as they await Memorial Day Weekend.

