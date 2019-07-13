Mother: Teen struck by hit-and-run driver at South Beach intersection

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned mother is demanding justice after, she said, a driver struck her 13-year-old daughter while she was crossing a busy South Beach intersection, then fled the scene.

Keaira Cain said her daughter, Sani Harrison, was walking to her summer school classes at Fienberg Fisher K-8 Center with her brother, just after 8:30 a.m., Friday.

Harrison said she and her brother were crossing Washington Avenue at 18th Street when she was hit by a driver turning right on Washington.

The next thing she knew, Harrison said, she was clinging to the hood of a car. She said the driver was startled by the impact.

“He stopped the car, thank God, and I got off of his car,” said Harrison. “I patted myself down to make sure that I was OK, and he just drove off.”

Paramedics transported Harrison to Mount Sinai Medical Center for treatment.

Cain said her daughter is in a lot of pain, adding that the driver needs to take accountability for his actions.

“He needs to be punished for what he did. That’s not right,” said Cain. “This is not some animal or nothing like that. This is a human being that you literally hit and acknowledged and then left the scene. That’s not good; it’s not acceptable.”

Harrison believes the driver was behind the wheel of a red four-door Honda Civic Type R with tinted windows, black-on-black rims and a spoiler. She said the vehicle’s tag began with the letter “G.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.