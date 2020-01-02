Mother sues Sunrise PD after son drowns during police pursuit

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a 16-year-old who died during a police pursuit is demanding answers from the Sunrise Police Department with the help of a well-known civil rights attorney.

National civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Sue-Ann Robinson joined Tequila Waters to address the media outside of the Black Lives Matter office in Lauderhill on Thursday morning.

Waters’ son, Damian Martin, was being chased by Sunrise Police officers in connection to an alleged car robbery back in March when he jumped into a lake in an effort to escape.

Waters said as her son struggled to breathe, police stood on the bank and watched him die in the water. She also said the officers prevented witnesses from entering the canal to save him.

She said the officers failed in their duty to not save her son.

Now, Crump said, they want evidence, including possible body camera footage, and answers as to why officers did not jump into the lake.

“To have this family get answers, to ascertain whether the police have any video surveillance that will show us the truth of what happened to Damian Martin and whether this drowning by Sunrise could have been prevented,” said Crump.

Waters believes Martin may have been stunned with a Taser before he went into the lake because he was an experienced swimmer and has swam in those waters his entire life.

