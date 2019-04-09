Mother, son hospitalized after being struck by car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother and her child were transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck them in the street.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northeast 15th Street and Miami Court just before 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Police said the woman was pushing a stroller with her son riding in it when a vehicle struck her.

The child then fell out of the stroller from the impact of the collision.

Rescue crews transported the mother and child to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the mother stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

