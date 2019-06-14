Mother, son and 3 pets escape Fort Lauderdale apartment fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother, her son and three pets were treated after a fire broke out inside their Fort Lauderdale apartment.

They were inside the apartment near Southeast Third Avenue and Ninth Street when the microwave caught fire.

Paramedics treated the young boy on the scene.

His mother was rushed to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said the smoke damage has made the unit uninhabitable.

