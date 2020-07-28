Mother, security guard arrested after 2 girls hurt in Hialeah shooting linked to supermarket theft

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two young sisters were taken to the hospital after they came under fire while riding in a car that, police said, was the getaway vehicle in a supermarket theft in Hialeah.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape and Miami-Dade Police officers near Northwest 19th Avenue and 60th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday afternoon.

The girls’ mother initially claimed they were shot at while driving in that area.

Officers combed the area searching for evidence, and detectives confirmed the shooting did not happen there but in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police later confirmed the shooting occurred at a Rey Chavez supermarket in the area of West 17th Street and Seventh Avenue, near U.S. 27.

Detectives said a store security guard fired his gun after a man shoplifted.

The security guard has since been arrested.

Police said the accused thief jumped into a Toyota Corolla in the parking lot of the supermarket and drove off. The gunfire hit the girls, who were riding in the backseat.

According to investigators, the girls’ mother pulled up to Ryder Trauma Center with the injured children just before 1 p.m.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the hospital where two police cruisers could be seen parked near a blocked off blue older model Corolla with the passenger’s side door open.

Police said the 6-year-old and 8-year-old both suffered injuries to the thigh.

7News cameras captured one of the victims walking near the Corolla. Her beige shorts appeared to have blood on them.

Her mother was later seen helping the struggling child onto a stretcher near the emergency room.

Police confirmed the children are in stable condition and are expected to be OK.

Their mother was later put in handcuffs and taken into custody by Hialeah Police. She was charged with theft and two counts of child neglect.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III reacted to the shooting in a tweet.

Sadly, we are once again investigating a shooting that has left two innocent children wounded. This is unacceptable, we need the tips to come in so we can arrest those responsible and get the gun(s) used off our streets. Call 305-471-TIPS now, you can remain anonymous. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) July 28, 2020

The Corolla was later towed from the hospital.

Police have not provided further details about the accused shoplifter or what charges the girls’ mother may face.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

