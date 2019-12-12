Mother rushed to hospital after toddler accidentally shoots her in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother has been rushed to the hospital after her toddler accidentally shot her in the parking lot of a Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 25th Avenue, before 2 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, one of the two children, who were with their mother, got a hold of a gun inside a vehicle and accidentally shot her.

Witnesses said the mother was shot in the leg, but that has not been confirmed by police.

The mother was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The father was on the scene of the incident, but it remains unclear where he was at the time the toddler pulled the trigger.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

