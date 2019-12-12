Mother rushed to hospital after child accidentally shoots her in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded after a woman was accidentally shot by her child in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue departments responded to the scene at near West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 25th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the child got a hold of a gun inside a vehicle and accidentally shot the mother.

The mother was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

No further details were readily available.

