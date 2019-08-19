Mother reunited with wandering child in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A child has been reunited with his mother after he was found wandering the streets of Boynton Beach.
The young boy was found along Congress Avenue near Gateway Boulevard on Monday afternoon.
Officers knocked on doors in the neighborhood near the area where he was found.
His mother was located shortly after.
The Boynton Beach Police Department is currently investigating.
The Department of Children and Families has also been notified about the incident.
