Mother reunited with wandering child in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A child has been reunited with his mother after he was found wandering the streets of Boynton Beach.

The young boy was found along Congress Avenue near Gateway Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

UPDATE: The child and mother have been reunited. We are now conducting an investigation into the circumstances that resulted in the child being found wandering on Congress Avenue. The Department of Children and Families has been notified. — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) August 19, 2019

Officers knocked on doors in the neighborhood near the area where he was found.

His mother was located shortly after.

The Boynton Beach Police Department is currently investigating.

The Department of Children and Families has also been notified about the incident.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.