Mother remembers daughter killed in Stoneman Douglas shooting as ‘beautiful, helpful, creative’

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a student at Stoneman Douglas High School reported missing after Wednesday’s mass shooting has learned, the next day, that her daughter has died.

Fifteen-year-old Alyssa Al Hadeff, a freshman at Stoneman Douglas High, was described as an over-achiever.

Her mother, Lori Al Hadeff, said she wants something done with guns in America.

“Alyssa was so smart and beautiful, helpful, creative, outgoing,” said Hadeff. “She always wants to go to the next event, the next activity. She loved everybody, trusted everybody. She was an amazing soccer player.”

Alyssa’s mother said her daughter had a promising future ahead of her.

“We love you,” said Hadeff.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.