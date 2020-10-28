Mother pleas for son’s killer to come forward 20 years after death

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Twenty years after her son died, one mother is still pleading for his killer to turn themself in.

The mother of 21-year-old Gregory Smith spoke to the media outside of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Wednesday morning.

“Whoever took my son’s life, I forgive you, but one thing I want to leave with you: You have a mother, you have a father, you may one day have children, you may have children now, you need to look at that because you won’t want this to happen to your family,” said Gregory’s mother, Barbara Smith.

Gregory was shot at an apartment complex near Northwest 133rd Street and Alexandria Drive in Opa-Locka back on Aug. 12, 2000.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

