Mother pleas for help in finding shooter who killed teen daughter outside SW Miami-Dade strip mall

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is asking for anyone with information regarding a shooter who killed her teenage daughter in the parking lot of a Southwest Miami-Dade strip mall to come forward.

Exactly a week after 17-year-old Gabriela Aldana was killed outside of Hookah Palace, her mother spoke to the media to plea for a witness to reach out to police.

According to police, a black Mercedes-Benz with three men inside pulled up to the strip mall in the area of Southwest 26th Street and 122nd Avenue, just after 2 a.m. on May 24.

The Benz approached Aldana and shots were fired from inside of the vehicle, fatally injuring her.

Detectives said approximately 40 people were in the parking lot at the time and that the teenager was not the intended target of the shooter. It remains unknown if the shooter knew Aldana.

Her mother said she had given her daughter permission to go out with four or five of her friends that night and never expected something like this would happen.

“I loved her very much. She was my life,” Aldana’s mother, Susana Martinez-Gispert said in Spanish. “I have a mother too, but she was my daughter, my life. I think you suffer more when you lose a daughter than when you lose a mother.”

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

