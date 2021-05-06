Mother pleads for public’s help to find person responsible for killing her daughter, injuring granddaughter

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated mother is pleading for the public’s help to find the person responsible for taking her daughter’s life and injuring her granddaughter.

“I’ll never feel the same again. Never,” said Darlene Dukes, whose 24-year-old daughter was shot and killed in Southwest Miami-Dade.

There’s an emptiness in Dukes’ heart following the tragedy.

“This hurts so bad,” she said. “My kids was my world.”

Her world changed on Monday afternoon when a man ambushed her daughter, ending her life just steps away from her home.

“My baby didn’t do anything to nobody for them to take her life so tragically,” Dukes said.

Detectives said a car pulled up to Leshonte Jones’ neighborhood and a man got out and shot Jones, who was with her 3-year-old daughter.

Her daughter was grazed by bullet fragments. She was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

“She doesn’t have a clue she’ll never see her mommy again,” Dukes said.

Jones worked as a TSA officer at Miami International Airport. Her mother described her as an old soul.

“I can literally stand tall and say a lot of great things about my baby — a wonderful person that loves, oh, my God, she loves hard like her mom.”

Dukes said she doesn’t want anyone else to experience the pain she is feeling.

“I’m begging you guys, please, help me,” she said. “I need to know who did this to my baby. I know whoever did it seeing this. Have a heart, turn yourself in. Turn yourself in, please.”

Police have since released an image of the suspected shooter and are looking for a four-door dark gray Nissan the subject used to get away from the area.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

